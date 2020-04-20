Trevor Holmes talks about week 2 of 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'

The drama is about to hit maximum Bachelor levels tonight 😱 #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/39SmCpsAk7 — The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (@Listen2HeartABC) April 20, 2020

NEW YORK -- Trevor Holmes, one of the contestants on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" took some time out to talk about tonight's episode and his experience so far."I don't think there's anything that can prepare you for an experience like that, so I was just ready to take the leap and see what happened," Holmes said of walking in the door on night one."I had done American Idol, season 1 on ABC, and so I think my name might have gotten passed through the pipeline at ABC and they reached out and I went through the audition process and it just seemed like a really good fit for where I'm at in my life right now," Holmes said.But right away, someone caught his eye."Right when I met Jamie in the house, I definitely felt the strongest connection with her than anyone else, and I just kind of knew it right away that there was something there," Holmes said.This week, we'll see Jamie take Trevor out on their first date - busking in Venice, California.But, each week, some new contestants will join the show and Natascha is prepared to drop a bombshell on the happy couple ."This episode is going to be real juicy for you guys," he said.Holmes said we'll have to watch to see what happens and if it works out with Jamie or anyone, but one thing's for sure, he's now a part of "Bachelor Nation." It's something he thought he'd never do, but after this he says he'd never say never."Anytime I've walked through a door or done something that I was maybe hesitant about it has always led to something great," Holmes said.