Host Chris Harrison promises minds will be blown by twists in Clare Crawley's season of 'The Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES -- The latest season of "The Bachelorette" promises drama, joy, love, and lots of mystery. Long time host Chris Harrison calls it a mind blowing "what?" kind of season.Clare Crawley agreed to become "The Bachelorette" because she said "This is my time." And then, as many of us have seen on all of the promos for the show, she blew up the Bachelor franchise!"I can't wait for everybody to see just how she blew up "The Bachelorette." I think people have an idea. They've heard rumors. Trust me, you don't know! You have to watch this," said Harrison.Crawley can't reveal whether or not she *found* love with any of the 31 bachelors. But she said her journey was guided by love."The people who can relate with that and align with that will feel that as well," said Crawley.Harrison says shooting in this COVID-19 world was a "Herculean effort.""We were the first big production, as you know, that went in. So we knew we had to clear a lot of hurdles to prove we could do it. And we did. And it was 100% successful," said Harrison.You can fine more with Chris and Clare on our ABC7 apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. Just scroll down to the "OTRC" section.