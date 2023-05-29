Bear spotted snooping around roof of Connecticut home

A little bear was spotted snooping around the roof of a Winsted, Connecticut home, which is in Litchfield County.

The bear clambered all over the roof before walking away in Litchfield County, CT

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. -- A Connecticut man was shocked to see a young bear snooping around the roof of a neighbor's home earlier this month.

Footage recorded by Daniel Mordecai shows the bear exploring the home in Winsted, Litchfield County, Connecticut on May 19, Mordecai said.

Mordecai told Storyful he became aware of the bear when he "heard branches breaking," and knew his neighbors were not around at the time.

"I was surprised," he said, adding that he shared "a good laugh" with his neighbor when he showed them the video.