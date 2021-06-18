Book titled 'The Dad Advice Project' shares wisdom from dozens of fathers

NEW YORK -- A father has created an inspiring book aimed at providing advice on parenthood through letters from fellow dads.When father of three, Craig Kessler, asked his friends to write him advice letters about being a father, the response was overwhelming.More than 40 submitted essays sharing their mistakes, tips and joys of being a father.Kessler, the Chiefs Operating Officer at TopGolf, realized he had hit a "hole in one." He compiled the passages into his new book titled, "The Dad Advice Project.""I hope people walk away realizing it's ok to make mistakes," he explained.The book is organized with advice from dads, with the oldest children first, all the way to fathers with young kids.The list includes professional baseball players, lawyers, executives and former CIA Director George Tenet.He writes:Amit Jhawar is the former head of Venmo, but at home he's 7-year-old Devon's dad."I hope he says I was a loving father who was involved in his life," he said.Jhawar writes:With three kids under 6, attorney Michael Glick, has learned logic at home is now often out of order."We try to make sure the little one isn't eating too many live cicadas on the front lawn these days," joked Glick.He writes about the importance of being present and patient.Dads of different walks and stages of life shared successes and fears."The reality is I'm raising two brown girls in a world that is mostly non-brown," Fred Perpall said.CEO Fred Perpall runs a commercial construction company in Dallas while also trying to build a more inclusive society for his two teenage daughters."We have to live a life that demonstrates to our kids this is the America we believe in we know we are better when we are together," he said.He encourages fathers to lead by example."The purpose of parenting, the true purpose is to make our kids useful to make them productive," Perpall said.Time is a common thread in "The Dad Advice Project."Greg Kassanoff's triplets are now 19. He misses those chaotic mornings driving them to school."It goes by incredibly fast. Don't be afraid to embarrass them, kiss them, hug them. Make the most of those moments because before you know it, they are out of the house."A reminder, that even though the days can be long, the years are short.