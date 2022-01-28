disney+ streaming service

Simon Pegg, Justina Machado bring sequel 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' to life

By
New animated adventure 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild'

HOLLYWOOD -- In "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the dinosaur hunting one-eyed weasel is on a new quest. He's happy to help possum brothers Crash and Eddie find a new place to call home.

But first, they'll need to survive some dinosaur drama! They'll also need some help from a zorilla named Zee, voiced by Justina Machado. Simon Pegg, who once again voices Buck, is glad to have her on board.

"He's still pretty out there, Buck. I think it's great that he met Zee, who's kind of the female counterpart to Buck, who's much more grounded, no less capable and courageous," said Pegg. "But she, I think, she's a little more sort of together mentally than he is!"

"She's in the family of skunks. And so she's actually this--which I actually, I do love that theme, too, that comes from the movie that they're these little mammals that are trying to do things against the big dinosaurs and all the big animals," said Machado.

This movie also shows that, sometimes, we make our own families in our journeys through life.

"It's a lovely metaphor for family and how families can grow," said Pegg. "And in this one, how you can leave your family and go and do other things and not stop loving them. You know, that's the kind of message of this one is that it's okay to leave home. And I think after this long period of all being squashed up together, there's a lot of people feeling that way."

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" debuts Friday, Jan. 28, on Disney+.

