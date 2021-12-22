Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss return for 'Matrix Resurrections' 20+ years after the original

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Matrix Resurrections" marks the fourth film in this popular franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reunited as Neo and Trinity - roles they first played in 1999 but last played back in 2003.This is a complicated movie to explain.The story is set in two very different worlds, one is everyday life and the other is run by machines. So when it comes to this movie, Reeves says here's all you need to know."The Matrix Resurrections" is ostensibly a fight for freedom. It's a love story. It's man with and versus machine," said Reeves.Moss says it is a complicated story."I mean, I think they all are, right? There's so many layers to the 'Matrix' films. And that's what makes it so fun to talk about after you've seen it, at least for me," said Moss."I think the films take you on a ride," said Reeves. "I mean, I think that it's - you can take what you can absorb. And I think it takes care of the audience and it lets you just enjoy it however you want to enjoy it. Yeah, it's got a lot of spectacle, beautiful pictures. And I think the action's great."And there is plenty of action, thanks to director Lana Wachowski and hundreds of members of her crew."It takes a lot of people to make a movie like that. And you really did feel that, you know?" said Moss. "All the different artists that came to support Lana in her vision. And that's really what makes these such unique movies is that we all are there to serve her vision."Reeves agreed, adding: "There's a lot of people making a wonderful film with love.""The Matrix Resurrections" is rated R and is in theaters Dec. 22.