Oscars

Kodi Smit-McPhee is Oscar's youngest nominee this year, but even his Mom thinks he has an 'old soul'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Awaiting Oscar Sunday with 'The Power of the Dog's' Kodi Smit-McPhee

HOLLYWOOD -- At 25, Kodi Smit-McPhee is the youngest of this year's acting nominees going for that Oscar gold. He represents one of 12 nominations for "The Power of the Dog." The power of his acting got him here.

In director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", Kodi Smit-McPhee plays a quiet, smart and resilient character dealing with an angry, unkind cowboy played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Kodi approached the role with the idea of giving an understated performance.

"Yeah, it is my kind of thing with Jane or any director that I work with that I'm told to turn it up. I'd rather be told, for some reason, to turn it up than turn it down," said Smit-McPhee.

Smit-McPhee said he's been told many times that he seems mature for his age.

"Even my mom used to call me 'old soul' because, you know, because I came out of the womb with so many wrinkles on my hands. And, yeah, it's a reoccurring theme," said Smit-McPhee.

He has enjoyed his awards season wardrobe, though, showing up at events in looks he appreciates.

"I have teamed up with Botega and they've been really helping me carve out some really cool, tastefully daring looks. I like to make a statement but also not so much where you think, 'Oh, what is this kid doing?' I like to keep it tasteful," said Smit-McPhee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodoscarsmovie
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Could Beyoncé be performing at the Oscars?
Gyllenhaal's latest Oscar nomination
Sheila E, Barker, Glasper, Blackstone to perform at Oscars
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, among those to perform at 94th Oscars
TOP STORIES
Smash-and-grab robbers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say
Proposed Downey sports bar Ojos Locos faces strong opposition
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, among those to perform at 94th Oscars
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'
LA doctor sending medical supplies to Ukraine
LA County to lift COVID vaccine, testing mandate at indoor events
Emotional support dog helps uplift spirits at Ventura County Jail
Show More
COVID-19 variant BA.2: Here are the most commonly experienced symptoms
Nationwide manhunt underway for teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on CA Supreme Court
Judge ends Amanda Bynes conservatorship
'Power of the Dog' cinematographer looks to make Oscar history
More TOP STORIES News