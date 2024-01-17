King Charles news: 75-year-old monarch to undergo 'corrective procedure' for enlarged prostate

LONDON -- Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that King Charles III will undergo a "corrective procedure" next week for an enlarged prostate.

The palace said the king's condition is benign.

The palace said the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate "in common with thousands of men each year."

It says he will require "a short period of recuperation" after the procedure.

Earlier Wednesday, Kensington Palace said the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery this week.

The palace said the surgery on Tuesday was successful and the former Kate Middleton, 42, is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

It is unlikely she will return to public duties until after Easter.