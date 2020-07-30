Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas bring 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' from best-seller to big screen romance

HOLLYWOOD -- One of the new movies heading to your home this weekend is based on a best-selling book. "The Secret: Dare To Dream" stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. She plays a character who is struggling with things when a mysterious stranger comes to town."She's a widow. She's a single mom of three children. Life is beating her down and she can't move forward and she can't see the things that she should be grateful for. She's just stuck in a rut," said Holmes.So when a man she meets after running into the back of his truck shows her some kindness, she accepts his offer to fix her vehicle; and after a bad storm, fix her roof as well. She has no idea this guy actually came to town in the first place because he needed to see her. Lucas plays this mysterious handyman; but admitted that in real life, he's not quite so handy."I am not a master carpenter. What I am is a great hack carpenter," said Lucas. "The insurance company of the movie kept saying, 'Well, he can't do this. He can't do this.' And I was like, 'But why? I do it every day when I'm home, you know.' So--they made my chainsaw have, like, no teeth in it.""The Secret: Dare To Dream" is rated PG... and Holmes loves that families can watch it together-- especially now, during this pandemic."We've all found that we need a lot of different, new things to do and this is something you can watch together and can also talk about," said Holmes.One goal of the film is to make you appreciate what you do have. That hits home for the leading man, who's also a father."He's an eight year boy who's been happy-go-lucky his whole life and suddenly he can't see his friends. He can't go to the skate park. Right now, he's thinking a lot about what he doesn't have," said Lucas. "And I was saying to him, 'Hey, man, if you spend your day thinking about what you don't have, you're going to be unhappy.' And it's a conversation that I'm having with him but I'm having with so many people in my life right now because it's so easy to be dark."