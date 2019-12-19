Thief allegedly dumps 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants at Riverside Vons

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a boatload of shrimp at a grocery store in Riverside.

On Dec. 4, police say the suspect entered a Vons located on Riverside Plaza Drive three times within 15 minutes. Each time, the man went to the frozen food section and allegedly dumped bags of shrimp down his pants.

A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen, according to Riverside police.

The suspect is described as a White man, 50 to 60 years old, about 5 foot 10 inches tall with gray hair and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater and a tan jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Jeff Putnam at 951-826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing report number 190033288.
