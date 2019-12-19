Thief allegedly dumps 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants at Riverside Vons

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a boatload of shrimp at a grocery store in Riverside.On Dec. 4, police say the suspect entered a Vons located on Riverside Plaza Drive three times within 15 minutes. Each time, the man went to the frozen food section and allegedly dumped bags of shrimp down his pants.A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen, according to Riverside police.The suspect is described as a White man, 50 to 60 years old, about 5 foot 10 inches tall with gray hair and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater and a tan jacket.Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Jeff Putnam at 951-826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing report number 190033288.