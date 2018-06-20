Thief swipes tip jar from Saugus coffee shop, drives off in Mercedes

Investigators are hoping tips from the public can help catch a man who swiped a tip jar from a Saugus coffee shop and drove off in a Mercedes.Surveillance video shows the man, wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, walk up to the counter at Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders on Soledad Canyon Road.He waits until shop employees have their backs to him, then calmly takes the jar, puts it under his coat and strolls out the door.He drove off in a black Mercedes, sheriff's deputies say.Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at (661)255-1121 ext 5146 or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.