Thief swipes tip jar from Saugus coffee shop, drives off in Mercedes

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows a man swiping a tip jar from a Saugus coffee shop. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAUGUS, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are hoping tips from the public can help catch a man who swiped a tip jar from a Saugus coffee shop and drove off in a Mercedes.

Surveillance video shows the man, wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, walk up to the counter at Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders on Soledad Canyon Road.

He waits until shop employees have their backs to him, then calmly takes the jar, puts it under his coat and strolls out the door.

He drove off in a black Mercedes, sheriff's deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at (661)255-1121 ext 5146 or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thefttip jarsurveillance videoSaugusSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News