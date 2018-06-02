Thieves in Inglewood steal $18K in chemo medicine from man battling cancer

Thieves in Inglewood stole $18,000 worth of chemo medicine from a man battling cancer. The victim is pleading with the suspects to return it. (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Thieves in Inglewood stole $18,000 worth of chemo medicine from a man battling cancer, and now the victim is pleading with the suspects to return it.

Warren Chambers was visiting Southern California from Philadelphia and attended an open house in Inglewood last Saturday. That's when a bag full of his cancer medicine was taken from the trunk of his car. The medicine is worth $18,000.

Later, a man tried to cash some of Chambers' checks at a shop in Inglewood and also tried to get a room at the LAX Marriott. Also, video from a smoke shop shows two women trying to purchase items in Chambers' name.

Chambers is now in Philadelphia, undergoing treatment for a rare form of stomach cancer.

"There's really nothing that can soothe your soul when you know that the medication that you take every day is gone," said Chambers, a two-time cancer survivor.

If you have information on the stolen medicine, you're urged to call Inglewood police at (310) 412-5206.
