A couple of thieves were caught on camera stealing mail in broad daylight at a Woodland Hills home.The resident's surveillance camera caught a man and woman stopping in front of his home at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A female passenger walks to his mailbox, opens it and then drives off with his private mail.The resident wrote down the license plate number and filed a police report.He said his neighbors have seen the couple following postal delivery vehicles and stealing from multiple mailboxes.Anyone who may have more information on the suspects can call the Los Angeles Police Department tip line at 877-LAPD-247.