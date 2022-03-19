Thousand Oaks deputy opens fire on suspect after report of catalytic converter theft leads to chase

The Thousand Oaks Police Department, which is staffed by the Sheriff's Department, responded about 5 a.m. to a theft in progress, sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson told the Thousand Oaks Acorn. A brief pursuit ensued, involving one deputy and the suspect.
"The suspect vehicle yielded, the deputy gave commands for the vehicle to stop. The vehicle then attempted to ram one of our deputies and an officer-involved shooting occurred," Henderson said. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle and remained at large.
The deputy was unharmed, according to a news release, and there was no indication that the suspect was injured in the confrontation.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark gray four-door 2016 Nissan Sentra. A description of the suspect was not available.
Anyone with information about the incident was urge to call sheriff's Sgt. William Hutton at (805) 765-0426.