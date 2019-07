EMBED >More News Videos There are 12 white crosses outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks - one for each victim killed in last week's mass shooting.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- On Tuesday the Thousand Oaks City Council unanimously approved a grant which will help construct a healing garden community memorial.The memorial will honor the 12 victims and more than 200 survivors of the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting from last November.The memorial will be built in the Conejo Creek North Park, the most popular park in the city.The goal is to finish the garden by the first anniversary of the shooting, which is Nov. 7.