THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --Police arrested a man connected to a drug lab that was discovered inside a Thousand Oaks apartment earlier this week.
Anthony Albert, 22, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance after authorities discovered a fentanyl lab in the 100 block of West Avenida De Los Arboles on June 14, according to the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit.
Thousand Oaks patrol deputies originally responded to a call for service at the apartment complex before noticing numerous glass vials filled with unknown liquids and a variety of chemistry equipment, including glass beakers and distillation devices.
Narcotics detectives with the Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit confirmed a hazardous drug manufacturing lab was present and a search warrant for the residence was obtained.
The glass vials reportedly contained an estimated three gallons of chemicals used to manufacture drugs.
Authorities also seized a loaded shotgun from the apartment unit.
Albert posted bail and was released from custody pending his court appearance.