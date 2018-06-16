Police arrested a man connected to a drug lab that was discovered inside a Thousand Oaks apartment earlier this week.Anthony Albert, 22, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance after authorities discovered a fentanyl lab in the 100 block of West Avenida De Los Arboles on June 14, according to the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit.Thousand Oaks patrol deputies originally responded to a call for service at the apartment complex before noticing numerous glass vials filled with unknown liquids and a variety of chemistry equipment, including glass beakers and distillation devices.Narcotics detectives with the Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit confirmed a hazardous drug manufacturing lab was present and a search warrant for the residence was obtained.The glass vials reportedly contained an estimated three gallons of chemicals used to manufacture drugs.Authorities also seized a loaded shotgun from the apartment unit.Albert posted bail and was released from custody pending his court appearance.