Thousand Oaks man arrested after drug lab discovered

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Albert, 22, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance after authorities discovered a fentanyl lab in a Thousand Oaks apartment. (KABC)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
Police arrested a man connected to a drug lab that was discovered inside a Thousand Oaks apartment earlier this week.

Anthony Albert, 22, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance after authorities discovered a fentanyl lab in the 100 block of West Avenida De Los Arboles on June 14, according to the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit.

Thousand Oaks patrol deputies originally responded to a call for service at the apartment complex before noticing numerous glass vials filled with unknown liquids and a variety of chemistry equipment, including glass beakers and distillation devices.

Narcotics detectives with the Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit confirmed a hazardous drug manufacturing lab was present and a search warrant for the residence was obtained.

The glass vials reportedly contained an estimated three gallons of chemicals used to manufacture drugs.

Authorities also seized a loaded shotgun from the apartment unit.

Albert posted bail and was released from custody pending his court appearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustdrug arrestfentanylapartmentThousand OaksVentura County
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News