Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff to release new details in investigation of deadly rampage

A motive in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks remains under investigation, officials announced at a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are expected to release new details Friday morning in the investigation of last month's deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. a press conference about the massacre, which left 12 victims dead before the gunman fatally turned his weapon on himself.

Investigators have yet to announce 28-year-old Ian David Long's motive for the shooting. Long was carrying seven high-capacity, 30-round magazines when he stormed into the popular venue on the evening of Nov. 7, the Sheriff's Office said.

Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.


The shooter was armed with a folding knife and a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol he legally bought in 2016 at a Southern California gun shop, according to Ayub.

He threw several smoke grenades and fired over 50 rounds during the rampage, hitting 13 people, including a sheriff's sergeant.

Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was wearing body armor when he was shot multiple times and died, authorities said.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California
