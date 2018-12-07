THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities are expected to release new details Friday morning in the investigation of last month's deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. a press conference about the massacre, which left 12 victims dead before the gunman fatally turned his weapon on himself.
Investigators have yet to announce 28-year-old Ian David Long's motive for the shooting. Long was carrying seven high-capacity, 30-round magazines when he stormed into the popular venue on the evening of Nov. 7, the Sheriff's Office said.
The shooter was armed with a folding knife and a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol he legally bought in 2016 at a Southern California gun shop, according to Ayub.
He threw several smoke grenades and fired over 50 rounds during the rampage, hitting 13 people, including a sheriff's sergeant.
Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was wearing body armor when he was shot multiple times and died, authorities said.
