Thousand Oaks police arrest girlfriend in Memorial Day stabbing of man

The girlfriend of a man who was fatally stabbed on Memorial Day has been arrested, according to Thousand Oaks police.Police said Bryn Spejcher, 27, of Thousand Oaks, was taken into custody Thursday at a local hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for self-inflicted stab wounds.Authorities said Spejcher was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Chad O'Melia.O'Melia was stabbed multiple times, according to police, during an altercation between the pair.Neighbors said they heard some kind of problem before hearing screams coming from the apartment. "Arguing, people - commotion - then it kind of stopped a little bit, and then I heard it go on, and then I heard a woman screaming," a neighbor said.Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. on May 28 to the 70 block of Maegan Place, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Spejcher's bail was set at $500,000. Her arraignment was scheduled for June 4.