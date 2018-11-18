THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --Loved ones gathered Saturday to remember an innocent life lost, one that touched every part of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.
Justin Meek was among the 12 victims gunned down at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular country bar among college students. His family said the recent Cal Lutheran grad died a hero after he saved lives in the shooting rampage at the bar.
Dozens filled the chapel on campus to honor the 23-year-old. Meek was well known at the university. He played on the water polo and hockey teams, sang in the choir and was the founding president of the CLU Line Dance Club.
"Justin Meek was a leader whom people loved to follow," said Cal Lutheran President Chris Kimball. "He was a connector who brought people together."
MORE: Remembering the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Remembered as a loving and loyal person, Meek worked as a respite caregiver, supporting families with children with special needs.
His dream was to join the Coast Guard and one day become a U.S. Marshal to protect and serve -- something he gave his life doing.
"Being a military brat, he lived in many places in his short 23 years, but now after fulfilling his purpose here on earth, he is home," said Cal Lutheran's Maxwell Doherty.
Meek is survived by his mother, father and sister, who said his loss has left a huge whole in their hearts.