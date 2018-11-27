THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's officials to release latest details

EMBED </>More Videos

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Investigators are expected to release a more detailed timeline of the massacre that left 12 victims dead on Nov. 7.

Authorities have not said what they believe motivated 28-year-old Ian David Long to carry out the shooting before he turned the gun on himself.

Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.


Meantime, a candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night on the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.

Students, staff and members of the public are invited to gather at 5 p.m. to honor the victims.

Investigators said they've been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence around-the-clock since the shooting occurred.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingnightclubventura county sheriff's departmentcollege studentsthousand oaks mass shootingThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Extra discounts offered for shooting, fire victims at Westfield Topanga
Thousand Oaks shooting victim, 21, honored at funeral service
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Loved ones lay to rest Justin Meek
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
1 woman killed after fire erupts at Long Beach triplex
Semi carrying acid overturns on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
3 American soldiers killed in roadside bombing in Afghanistan
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
79-year-old woman in Norwalk killed in hit-and-run incident
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes election
Somali immigrant suspected of hate crime outside LA synagogue
Show More
Marc Brown trains like a DEA agent during simulation
CA family dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
LA County, nurses reach tentative agreement to avert strike
Death toll from Camp Fire rises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
How cord blood is a viable option for leukemia patients
More News