THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Investigators are expected to release a more detailed timeline of the massacre that left 12 victims dead on Nov. 7.
Authorities have not said what they believe motivated 28-year-old Ian David Long to carry out the shooting before he turned the gun on himself.
Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
Meantime, a candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night on the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.
Students, staff and members of the public are invited to gather at 5 p.m. to honor the victims.
Investigators said they've been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence around-the-clock since the shooting occurred.
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California