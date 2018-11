EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.Investigators are expected to release a more detailed timeline of the massacre that left 12 victims dead on Nov. 7.Authorities have not said what they believe motivated 28-year-old Ian David Long to carry out the shooting before he turned the gun on himself Meantime, a candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night on the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.Students, staff and members of the public are invited to gather at 5 p.m. to honor the victims.Investigators said they've been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence around-the-clock since the shooting occurred.