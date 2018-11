EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

Two victims of the Borderline shooting were laid to rest Friday.Memorial services were held for 33-year-old Daniel Manrique, at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.Manrique was a Marine Corps veteran who led a local chapter of Team Red White and Blue, a non-profit that helps veterans transition to civilian life.Funeral services were also held for 20-year-old Kristina Morisette, who was a cashier at the Borderline Bar & Grill. She was greeting people and checking IDs the night of the shooting.Friends and family gathered at Cornerstone Community Church in Simi Valley to say their final farewells to the 20-year-old. Her Facebook page shows she graduated from Simi Valley High School and was a member of the gymnastics team.The tragic mass shooting left 12 victims dead inside the Thousand Oaks nightclub.