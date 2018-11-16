Thousand Oaks shooting: Victims Daniel Manrique, Kristina Morisette laid to rest

Two victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting, Marine veteran Daniel Manrique and bar cashier Kristina Morisette, were laid to rest Friday. (Facebook images)

By ABC7.com staff
Two victims of the Borderline shooting were laid to rest Friday.

Memorial services were held for 33-year-old Daniel Manrique, at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.

Manrique was a Marine Corps veteran who led a local chapter of Team Red White and Blue, a non-profit that helps veterans transition to civilian life.

Funeral services were also held for 20-year-old Kristina Morisette, who was a cashier at the Borderline Bar & Grill. She was greeting people and checking IDs the night of the shooting.

Friends and family gathered at Cornerstone Community Church in Simi Valley to say their final farewells to the 20-year-old. Her Facebook page shows she graduated from Simi Valley High School and was a member of the gymnastics team.

The tragic mass shooting left 12 victims dead inside the Thousand Oaks nightclub.

