A funeral service was held for Noel Sparks, one of 12 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) --
A funeral service was held Tuesday for Noel Sparks, one of 12 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Family and friends gathered at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, where the 21-year-old was remembered as an active member of her community.

"She may have been 21 but she lived the life of someone 85 or 90," one eulogist said, noting "what she'd accomplished, in terms of impacting others in her family and in her community and various churches she'd been a part of and the relationships she had."

Sparks, a student at Moorpark College who loved horseback riding, was killed Nov. 7 when a gunman opened fire before committing suicide.

