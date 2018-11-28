THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting victim Alaina Housley honored at Pepperdine University memorial

Family members and friends remembered Alaina Housley, one of the 12 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) --
Family members and friends on Wednesday remembered Alaina Housley, one of the 12 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

A memorial service was held at Pepperdine University, the alma mater of Housley's parents where she was a freshman.

"Alaina's mother and I would first like to thank everyone for the wonderful messages received - the art, the letters, the scripture passages, and especially the hugs and the smiles," Arik Housley told the assembled mourners.

Hannah Housley fought back tears as she eulogized her daughter.

"I stand before you with my heart broken and completely vulnerable," she said. "Because I can acknowledge that my heart and mind is being filled continuously by unfailing love."

Housley was the niece of "Sister Sister" star Tamera Mowry-Housley. The actress and her sister Tia both attended Pepperdine.

Shortly after the shooting, the Woolsey Fire broke out. The blaze burned right down to the edge of Pepperdine's campus. Students were forced to shelter in place and put the mourning process on hold.

"I think we should remember that Alaina was a light. She was a light in the lives of our students, she was a light in the lives of our professors and she was a light in the lives of our alumni. She was a light that brought hope and encouragement to our community," student Katie White said at the service.

