A public viewing was held Wednesday for Cody Coffman, one of the victims in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting.

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
The 22-year-old was one of the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7.

Cody's father Jason Coffman said his son was planning to join the U.S. Army.

Cody had three little brothers and couldn't wait for the birth of his sister.

The services at the Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo were open to the public. A funeral is being held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Jason Coffman spoke emotionally Tuesday night at a vigil in Newbury Park to honor all the victims.

"I'm telling everybody keep your head high for Cody. Please don't drown in sorrow. He went out a good man."

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who was also killed responding to the shooting, will be laid to rest Thursday.

There is also a fundraiser being held all day Wednesday at Ameci Pizza, 1724 E. Avenida De Los Arboles, in Thousand Oaks, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to shooting victims and their families.

