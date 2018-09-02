Thousands attend Long Beach nighttime festival

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The popular Long Beach "Beach Streets" event took on a different look.



Busy Shoreline Drive gave way to Beach Streets Twilight.

Shoreline was closed to motorized traffic and given over to bicyclists, roller skaters and pedestrians.

Beach Streets events move around to different locations attracting thousands, but this was the first nighttime event.

There have been six other Beach Street events including Midtown's Anaheim Street, Broadway in Downtown and two in the Uptown/Bixby Knolls neighborhood.

The Shoreline Drive event also included live music on two stages, food specials, light displays and free skate lessons for kids.

The 1-mile route went through Shoreline Village, The Pike Outlets and the Aquarium of the Pacific.

City officials estimate 7,000 people took part in the one-time event.
