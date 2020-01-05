36-foot Rosca de Reyes cake at Northgate Gonzalez Market in Paramount dubbed 'largest' in SoCal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5809386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Downey bakery has been busy preparing and baking Rosca de Reyes cakes for its customers in anticipation for Three King's Day.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- If you head over to Paramount, you'll find what's being called one of the largest Rosca de Reyes cakes in Southern California!At Northgate González Market, the oval-shaped bread is 36 feet long and is covered in dried fruit, which represents a crown with jewels.The sweet bread is a staple for folks who celebrate the religious holiday El Dia de Los Tres Reyes, or Three King's Day, on Jan. 6. Inside are tiny hidden figurines that represent baby Jesus.Whoever cuts out the piece with a tiny baby in it is blessed and gets the honor of hosting a party with friends and family, said Laura Martinez, the market's bakery supervisor.This year, at each of the market's 41 locations, the person who gets the hidden golden baby Jesus wins a free Super Bowl party from the store.