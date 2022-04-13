Los Angeles Dodgers

3 lawsuits filed against Dodgers allege stadium security force attacked fans in separate incidents

EMBED <>More Videos

Lawsuits filed against Dodgers allege security personnel attacked fans

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As the Dodgers get ready for Thursday's home opener, three lawsuits were filed against the organization Wednesday in connection with 2021 alleged beatings of fans by the team's security force.

The Los Angeles Superior Court complaints allege assault, battery, false imprisonment, violation of civil rights and emotional distress. All the suits seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

"The answer is not more security, but smarter security, including transparency with fans and the public, and discipline of security personnel when necessary to maintain confidence in the system,'' plaintiffs' attorney Peter diDonato said in a prepared statement.

In one suit, plaintiffs Salvador and Priscilla Mota said they attended the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Aug. 17. The couple was about to drive out of one of the Dodger Stadium parking lots when security team members told Salvador Mota to get out of his car, the suit states.

"Priscilla watched in horror as sworn and non-sworn security attacked her husband without reason or provocation,'' their suit states.

RELATED: Group challenges plan to build gondola line from Union Station to Dodger Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

A nonprofit group is challenging Metro's approval of a proposed private, multimillion-dollar aerial tram to transport riders between Union Station and Dodger Stadium.



Salvador Mota was handcuffed and taken to a hospital for severe facial, eye, shoulder and leg injuries, according to their suit.

In the second suit, plaintiff Karen Osorio, her husband, daughter and grandson attended the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 14. The woman saw a uniformed Los Angeles Police Department Dodgers employee grab cellphones held by her daughter, the daughter's friend and her grandson, then accuse the plaintiff's daughter of unspecified illegal activities, the suit states.

When the plaintiff asked about the security staff's conduct toward her daughter, the guards surrounded and attacked her in front as her companions watched, the suit states.

RELATED: Retired, longtime Dodgers announcer Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award

The woman was handcuffed and jailed, but not charged with any crime, the suit states. She suffered facial, chest and leg injuries, according to her suit.

In the third complaint, Adam and Monica Villa, along with their daughter, attended the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct. 3 when guards approached Adam Villa during the contest and complained about his enthusiastic language,'' the suit states.

Adam Villa agreed not to use the same speech, but then he was suddenly surrounded and attacked by six guards who pulled out much of his hair in front of his wife and daughter, the suit states. He suffered head, neck and back injuries, and his wife was hurt while trying to prevent the alleged attack, the suit states.

RELATED: Los Angeles Dodgers listed as 5-1 World Series favorite, while New York Mets (14-1) driving wagering

The Dodgers say they do not comment on pending litigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlbbeatinglawsuitcivil rightssecuritylos angeles dodgersbattery
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect inn...
Dodgers' Kershaw takes perfect game through 7 innings vs. Twins
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer has leave extended through April ...
Dodgers attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Twins
TOP STORIES
Driver leads police on high-speed chase from LA to Agua Dulce area
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Engineer sentenced for running train off tracks at LA port
Actor Joseph Gatt accused of sexually explicit contact with minor
Victorville mall shop owner shot girl, 9, while firing at shoplifters
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
Dodgers' Kershaw takes perfect game through 7 innings vs. Twins
Show More
Cain Velasquez thanks fans for support in first statement since arrest
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in groping case
Boyle Heights' St. Mary Catholic School closing after 125 years
What we know about Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James
SoCal man says car computer on new Tesla froze while on freeway
More TOP STORIES News