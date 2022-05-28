localish

The man who changes lives through thrift

By Aurora Diaz
EMBED <>More Videos

The man who changes lives through thrift

FRESNO, Calif. -- From a child living on the streets, to a CEO and job creator, Anthony Armour has come a long way.

Now, the California entrepreneur uses his non-profit and thrift store to help others who've been overlooked by society.

Neighborhood Industries is a non-profit organization that also operates a thrift store.

Its goal is to provide job opportunities and workforce training and help people - especially people who may be considered hard to employ.

In 2021, the non-profit invested $1.35 million into employees' paychecks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosocietyall goodkfsnasian american & pacific islander heritage monthlocalishnon profitjobs
LOCALISH
The man who changes lives through thrift
Destination Ko Olina Hawaii: Escape to Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa
Yahshi's Ethiopian, Jamaican-inspired desserts taste like heaven
This vibrant restaurant takes guests to a Peruvian party
TOP STORIES
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Suspect shot, killed by Ontario police after chase ends in crash
27-year-old arrested for murder after man killed inside Downey home
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
$6.13 a gallon: Price of gas in LA County surges to record high
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Show More
CA 'red flag' law can temporarily seize guns if someone makes threat
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
Parole recommended for Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel
'All of Us:' API group recruiting participants for life-changing study
LA Archbishop José Gomez tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News