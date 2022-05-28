The man who changes lives through thrift

FRESNO, Calif. -- From a child living on the streets, to a CEO and job creator, Anthony Armour has come a long way.Now, the California entrepreneur uses his non-profit and thrift store to help others who've been overlooked by society.Neighborhood Industries is a non-profit organization that also operates a thrift store.Its goal is to provide job opportunities and workforce training and help people - especially people who may be considered hard to employ.In 2021, the non-profit invested $1.35 million into employees' paychecks.