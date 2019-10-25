TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Canyon Country evacuations, school and road closures

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4,000-acre brush fire in Canyon Country continued raging Friday morning, forcing mandatory evacuations and closures amid dangerous red flag conditions.
The Tick Fire broke out around 1:24 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.
Officials said at least six homes were burned, but that number may rise as firefighters are able to assess the damage. About 10,000 homes and other buildings were considered threatened by the flames.
As of around Thursday evening, the fire was 5% contained.
Firefighters continued battling the blaze Friday amid intensifying winds as the fire prompted more mandatory evacuations, with about 40,000 residents forced to leave their homes.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
-All of Sand Canyon from the 14 Freeway to Placerita Canyon Road
-South of the 14 Freeway, East of Sand Canyon
-South of the 14 Freeway, North of Placerita Canyon
-South of the 14 Freeway, West of Agua Dulce
-Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway
-South of Vasquez Canyon Road
-North and east of Plum Canyon
-North and east of Whites Canyon Road
-Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway
-Evacuations in Fair Oaks remain voluntary
EVACUATION CENTERS
-College of the Canyons, the Valencia campus gym at 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita
-Newhall Communty Center is closed
-Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road, is open for both large and small animals
-Pierce College is closed for animals
ROAD CLOSURES
-All lanes of the 14 Freeway, from Golden Valley to Escondido Canyon roads and Sand Canyon to Agua Dulce Canyon roads
-Sierra Highway closed in both directions from Golden Valley to Davenport roads
SCHOOL CLOSURES
-All San Fernando Valley schools that are part of the Los Angeles Unified School District
-All Newhall schools and district office
-All Sulphur Springs schools
-Saugus Union Elementary School District
-All Castaic Union schools
-Fillmore Unified School District and Mugu School District
-Cal Arts
-College of the Canyons
-Moorpark College
The Tick Fire was one of multiple blazes that broke out across Southern California Thursday.
Only a few miles to the west, a fire erupted and began spreading in the Castaic area, damaging homes and threatening dozens more. Fires were also reported in Eagle Rock, Anaheim, San Bernardino and the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, among other locations.
