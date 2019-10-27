Tick Fire: Cause of blaze remains under investigation, most evacuation orders lifted

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Most evacuated residents of Canyon Country and Santa Clarita were returning home after a 4,615-acre brush fire broke out and destroyed homes amid dangerous red flag conditions.
The Tick Fire broke out Thursday around 1:24 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.
As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 55% containment.
Officials said Friday intensifying winds were expected to pose a "serious problem" as firefighters tried to increase containment of the blaze. The strong winds were also expected to shift directions over the weekend, which Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby described as "concerning."
"We have our bulldozers and crews in the back end of the fire putting in containment line so when we do get that shift in the wind, that we keep it from blowing east up into the forest," Osby said.
As fire crews on the ground continued to monitor hot spots, investigators were examining where the fire may have started.
An unknown number of the approximately 40,000 residents who were evacuated at height of the fire remained out of their homes Saturday. Most evacuations were lifted Friday evening while the firefight remained in full force.
"This is the largest evacuation that we've had in Santa Clarita," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "If you think you're in an area that may be evacuated, get ready and do it now."
Officials warned returning residents to be on the look out for many hazards that could exist, including ash, damaged utilities as well as any other hazardous materials left from cleaning supplies, batteries or paint.
At least nine structures were confirmed destroyed and another nine were damaged, though fire officials said that number was expected to increase. An additional 10,000 homes and other buildings were considered threatened by the flames. AIR7 HD saw at least one home engulfed in flames on Florabunda Road and another on Husk Avenue near Baker Canyon Road.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the destructive blaze in L.A. County, as well as a massive fire consuming Northern California's Sonoma County.
EVACUATIONS:
As of Saturday evening, the only remaining mandatory evacuation area was at Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road.
An evacuation center was set up at College of the Canyons Gymnasium at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Airbnb hosts were offering free housing to fire evacuees as well as relief workers deployed to the area.
Smaller animals could be brought to the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road.
Some outdoor structures were visibly damaged and the flames were coming dangerously close to homes in some areas.
Homeowners remained grateful for the heroic efforts of firefighters to keep the flames at bay when possible.
"Those fire helicopter guys, those are rock stars, man," said one Canyon Country resident. "They do incredible jobs."
"Not much you can do," he added. "Just pray. Do what you can. Help your neighbors. That's about it."
Over 1,000 firefighters, along with four water-dropping helicopters and four fixed-wing air tankers were involved in battling the blaze.
The Tick Fire was one of multiple blazes that broke out across Southern California Thursday.
Only a few miles to the west, a fire broke out and began spreading in the Castaic area, damaging homes and threatening dozens more. Fires were also reported in Eagle Rock, Anaheim, San Bernardino and the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, among other locations.
