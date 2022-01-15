Arts & Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.

Haddish later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said. He did not release any information about a possible court date.

SEE ALSO: Actor David Koechner arrested for suspected DUI in Simi Valley
EMBED More News Videos

David Koechner, the actor known for his roles in "Anchorman" and "The Office," was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley on New Year's Eve.



A spokesman for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy "Girls Trip" and has starred in such movies as "The Kitchen," "Night School" and "Like A Boss." She's also written the New York Times best seller, "The Last Black Unicorn" and hosted the popular television show "Kids Say The Darndest Things."

Peachtree City is located about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgeorgiacelebrity arrestduiarrestcelebrityentertainmentactorcomedianreckless drivingdrunk drivingdriving
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Apparent random murder at Hancock Park store leaves neighbors in shock
Sheriff seeks federal charges in slaying of off-duty LAPD officer
N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?
Person attacked during jewelry store robbery at Westfield Topanga mall
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Culver City school district cancels classes as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
LA County employers must provide medical-grade masks starting Monday
Big Bear feeling stress of busy season amid omicron surge
CDC: Cloth masks provide 'the least protection' amid omicron surge
Giant river otters coming to Santa Ana Zoo as part of $6.6M project
Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News