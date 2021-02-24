Tiger Woods' alertness following crash was key for first responders, SoCal doctor says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following news of Tiger Woods crashing his SUV in the Rancho Palos Verdes area Tuesday, authorities revealed details about the star golfer's condition when first responders arrived to the scene.Authorities said Woods was conscious and was able to give his name and other information to the arriving deputy.Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, says the golfer's alertness was key for responding paramedics in determining the best treatment for Woods.Cardillo said that Woods' ability to articulate who he was played an important part for first responders in assessing that the golfer was in stable, but critical condition.The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was first on scene after the crash described Woods as "lucid and calm" even as he was trapped in the mangled vehicle."His mental status is very important to assess, and that's what the officer was doing. It tells us a lot about whether he has intracranial injury or cardiovascular injury," Cardillo said.More details of Woods' injuries were revealed late Tuesday night when Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations.Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins, Mahajan said in a statement released on Woods' Twitter account late Tuesday night.The lengthy surgery also reduced swelling.