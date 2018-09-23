Tiger Woods on the verge of capping comeback with a win

ATLANTA --
Tiger Woods has gone from not knowing if he would ever play golf again to the verge of winning.

Woods started out with a three-shot lead Sunday in the Tour Championship, and it took only four holes for him to stretch the lead to five over Justin Rose. The gallery at East Lake was enormous in anticipation of Woods winning for the first time in more than five years.

It would be his 80th title on the PGA Tour and hold a special place as his first trophy after four back surgeries.

Woods opened with a birdie, while Rory McIlroy made bogey from the bunker on the fourth hole. Also trying to chase Woods was Rose, who was poised to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million prize.
