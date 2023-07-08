Trending TikTok boat jumping challenge kills at least 4 in Alabama

Rescue crews in Alabama say they are seeing people of all ages attempt a TikTok boat jumping challenge that has killed four people.

A new warning about a popular TikTok challenge as the weather heats up.

Four people have now died in Alabama from the challenge called boat jumping.

The trend has people jump off moving boats.

While the water might be still, with the boat moving its creating a dangerous place to land.

"The four that we responded to when they jumped out of the boat, they literally broke their neck and, you know, basically an instant death," said Capt. Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad. "I think people, if they're being filmed on camera, I think they're more likely to do something stupid because they want to show off in front of their friends for social media."

Rescue crews say they are seeing people of all ages attempt the challenge.