TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested in Texas on drug charges

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles TikTok stars are facing drug charges after they were arrested during a cross-country road trip.Officers arrested 20-year-old Bryce Hall and 19-year-old Jaden Hossler on Monday outside Austin, Texas on drug-related charges.Both were charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.Hossler was also charged with possession of less than 400 grams of a controlled substance, a felony.The two were released after posting bail.The duo have a combined 13 million followers on the app.