Time unveils '100 Most Influential People' list; Jennifer Coolidge set to host TIME100 gala on ABC

The issue has four worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the Time100: actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, Disney CEO Bob Iger and actor Michael B. Jordan.

'TIME100: The World's Most Influential People' airs Sunday, April 30, at 7|6c on ABC.

From movie stars and athletes to CEOs and politicians, members of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world for 2023 are forces to be reckoned with.

The TIME100 list, unveiled Thursday, includes Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Mikaela Shiffrin and beloved author Judy Blume, the oldest person in this year's crop.

The issue's four worldwide covers, revealed exclusively on "Good Morning America," each highlights 2023 TIME100 honorees: actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

For the fourth year in a row, Time Studios and ABC will present a TIME100 primetime television special, airing Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. This special, which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, brings viewers inside the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, hosted by cover-star Coolidge. It will feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele along with honorary tributes from members of this year's list.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.