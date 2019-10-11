Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire burning hillside in Porter Ranch area

A time lapse video shows the fast-moving Saddleridge Fire scorching a hillside in the Porter Ranch area, capturing the blaze's path of destruction over just a few hours.
The blaze, which erupted shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, charred over 4,600 acres and prompted mandatory evacuation orders for 12,700 homes.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said 100,000 residents were impacted by the fire.
