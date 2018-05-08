TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Lava from Hawaii volcano swallows car

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking timelapse footage shows lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii swallowing an entire car. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PAHOA, Hawaii (KABC) --
Shocking timelapse footage shows lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii swallowing an entire car.

The video shows a mountain of lava building, with flames shooting up from underneath, as it moves across a road before it completely covers a parked car.

Officials said two new cracks of spewing lava are threatening homes near the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

At least 35 buildings have already been destroyed.

On Tuesday, people who live in the area were allowed on their properties from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they must be prepared to leave at any moment.

Police arrested two people who refused to stop at a roadblock outside the burning community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanou.s. & worldtimelapsecaught on cameraHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News