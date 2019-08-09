GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man motivated by "robbery, hate, homicide," went on a two-hour stabbing and robbery rampage in Garden Grove and Santa, killing four people and wounding two others, authorities said.
Police have identified 33-year-old Zachary Castaneda, a known gang member and convicted felon as the man in custody.
Here is a timeline of the crime spree that spanned seven separate crime scenes in Orange County:
Orange County stabbing rampage: Timeline of crime spree that left 4 people dead, 2 wounded
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News