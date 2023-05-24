Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at 83

Tina Turner, the unstoppable musical force with hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died, her manager said. She was 83.

Rolling Stone once named her 'one of the greatest singers of all time.'

NEW YORK -- Tina Turner, the unstoppable musical force with hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died, her manager said.

She was 83.

Tina Turner performs on stage at the Gelredome on March 21, 2009, in Arnhem, Netherlands. Rob Verhorst/Redferns

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," her manager said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Turner became one of her era's most enduring female artists, with smash hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It?" and memorable movie appearances.

Rolling Stone once named her "one of the greatest singers of all time."

Alongside her ex-husband, Ike Turner, she released hits such as "River Deep - Mountain High" and "Proud Mary."

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News contributed to this report.