Tire-slashing suspect arrested after vandalizing as many as 30 vehicles in Jefferson Park, LAPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested after tires on at least 20 vehicles were slashed in Jefferson Park.

By and ABC7.com staff
JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after tires on at least 20 vehicles were slashed overnight in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, as many as 30 vehicles were vandalized in the 3300 block of Montclair Street. They included minivans, sedans and SUVS that were parked curbside in front of homes.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismtires slashedlos angeles police departmentlapdarrestJefferson ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC firefighters rescue people, animals in flooded North Carolina towns
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Deputy saves dog leashed to truck as it drives off
Convicted kidnapper in 'Gone Girl' case could cross-examine victim
Ford wants her Kavanaugh claim investigated before hearing
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant now open in Hollywood
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Garden Grove Ralphs
Show More
Bert and Ernie a couple, former writer says
Once your brain cells die, can they grow back?
Man wanted for brutal bar bathroom attack in Covina
Jack Black receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Florence devastates small community in North Carolina
More News