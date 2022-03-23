traffic fatalities

Tishomingo wreck: 6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

6 teen girls killed in Tishomingo, OK crash were on lunch break, officials say
By KEN MILLER
EMBED <>More Videos

6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Six teenage girls on a high school lunch break were killed when their small car with only four seats collided with a large truck hauling rocks, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Only the 16-year-old car's driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark collided with the truck Tuesday afternoon, according to the OHP.

SEE ALSO | 13-year-old was driving truck in fiery crash with University of the Southwest bus, NTSB says

The crash occurred in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the highway patrol said. Those killed included the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers, the highway patrol said.

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman told The Associated Press that the six were on a break for lunch at the time of the crash, which occurred about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Tishomingo High School.

Students in the district of about 850 students were in class Wednesday, Waitman said.

"Academics are secondary, frankly, at this point to the students knowing that they belong, that they have a safe place," Waitman said.

"You'll never fully understand, I don't think we'll ever fully understand a loss like this," Waitman added.

The girls' names weren't released because they are juveniles.

The highway patrol identified the driver of the truck as Valendon Burton, 51, of Burneyville, Oklahoma. The report said Burton was not injured in the crash.

The crash report, released Wednesday morning, said the circumstances of the wreck remained under investigation. But OHP Trooper Shelby Humphrey said Tuesday night that the girls' car was making a right turn when it collided with the truck, KXII-TV reported.

Waitman said funeral services for the students were not yet scheduled and that the district would work with their families to potentially schedule a memorial service on campus.

The crash happened one week after nine people were killed - including six members of a New Mexico college's golf team and their coach - in a crash in West Texas. In that crash, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a truck when it crossed the centerline and collided with a van carrying students from the University of the Southwest golf team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansascar crashtraffic fatalitiesteen killedteenagersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
Babysitter, 2-year-old boy fatally struck near school in Riverside
2 suspects killed when speeding vehicle hits pole in Anaheim
Woman killed in head-on crash after driver made U-turn on freeway: CHP
$50K reward offered in case of deadly hit-and-run crash in South LA
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in hail of gunfire in Exposition Park, shooter at large
Rancho Palos Verdes woman dies after collapsing at LA Marathon
Proposed Downey sports bar Ojos Locos faces strong opposition
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
4 suspects sought after Hollywood Hills home invasion
$22K raised for Echo Park man whose car was damaged in Tesla stunt
Indoor mask mandate lifted for LAUSD students, staff
Show More
Video shows bizarre southeast Fresno smoke shop robbery
LA City Council tentatively approves ordinance to lift vaccine mandate
LA has most polluted air in US despite 6% improvement in 2021: Report
Defending record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings | LIVE
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
More TOP STORIES News