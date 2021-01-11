California COVID-19 vaccine tracker

How many people in California have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine?

How does California compare to the rest of the United States?

When can I get the vaccine?

What are the phases of the California vaccine rollout?



Health care workers

Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities and other long-term homes





People 75 and older

Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers



Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability

Workers in transportation and logistics

Industrial, residential and commercial sectors

Critical manufacturing workers

Incarcerated individuals

Homeless individuals



Anyone 50 and older

Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability

Workers in water and waste management

Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors

Communications and IT workers

Financial services and government operations workers

Community service groups

The COVID-19 vaccine, its widespread distribution and eventual herd immunity are the keys to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and getting back to normal. At least that's the light on the horizon California public health experts have been pointing to.So how is California doing when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout?The interactive tracker below lets you track California's progress, see how many doses have been administered, compare the state to others around the country and check your place in line.EMBED HEREtk textEMBED HEREtk textEMBED HEREtk textEMBED HERESo far, the state has announced the first few phases of the vaccine distribution.Right now, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which covers:Next comes Phase 1B, which is broken up into two sub-tiers. Phase 1B, Tier One includes:Phase 1B, Tier Two includes:Phase 1C will include:California's vaccine plan and progress are constantly evolving. We'll continue to update this page as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health announce changes. Check back for updates.