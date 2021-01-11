Coronavirus California

California COVID-19 vaccine tracker

By Alix Martichoux
The COVID-19 vaccine, its widespread distribution and eventual herd immunity are the keys to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and getting back to normal. At least that's the light on the horizon California public health experts have been pointing to.

So how is California doing when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout?


The interactive tracker below lets you track California's progress, see how many doses have been administered, compare the state to others around the country and check your place in line.

How many people in California have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine?


How does California compare to the rest of the United States?


When can I get the vaccine?


What are the phases of the California vaccine rollout?


So far, the state has announced the first few phases of the vaccine distribution.

Right now, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which covers:

  • Health care workers
  • Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities and other long-term homes

Next comes Phase 1B, which is broken up into two sub-tiers. Phase 1B, Tier One includes:


  • People 75 and older
  • Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare
  • Emergency services workers
  • Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers

Phase 1B, Tier Two includes:

  • Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability
  • Workers in transportation and logistics
  • Industrial, residential and commercial sectors
  • Critical manufacturing workers
  • Incarcerated individuals
  • Homeless individuals

Phase 1C will include:

  • Anyone 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability
  • Workers in water and waste management
  • Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors
  • Communications and IT workers
  • Financial services and government operations workers
  • Community service groups


California's vaccine plan and progress are constantly evolving. We'll continue to update this page as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health announce changes. Check back for updates.
