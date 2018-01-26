3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Arleta

Authorities cordoned off an intersection where a toddler was hit by a car in Arleta on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (KABC)

ARLETA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 3-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car at an intersection in Arleta Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of North Varna Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a man who was with the child suffered minor injuries.

The toddler was rushed to a local trauma center in grave condition, but he later died of his injuries.

Authorities said the driver who struck the child remained at the scene. It was unclear what caused the crash.

Los Angeles police said no crime was committed because the driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcrashArletaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News