3-year-old girl hospitalized after being ejected during car crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after being ejected from a car during a crash at a Hesperia intersection.

Authorities said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Sultana Street and Hickory Avenue around 1:43 p.m. Friday. A 2011 Ford Edge SUV and 2004 Scion crashed and the child was ejected from the Scion, authorities said.

When San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Hesperia station arrived at the scene, they found the little girl suffering from major head injuries and possible internal injuries. She was rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center by helicopter and listed in stable condition.

Authorities said they will look into whether the child was properly restrained at the time of the crash and what caused the collision.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Deputy Taylor Lamson or Sgt. Doug Hubbard at (760) 947-1500.
