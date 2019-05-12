Endangered missing advisory canceled after 3-year-old boy allegedly taken by relative in L.A. found safe

Davaughn Patton and Lamarc Wimbley. (California Highway Patrol)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol says an endangered missing advisory issued on Sunday for a 3-year-old boy who was allegedly taken by a relative in Los Angeles was canceled.

Davaughn Patton was believed to have been taken by Lamarc Wimbley around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to CHP.

The agency said around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday that Patton had been found safe.

No additional information was released.

An endangered missing advisory is issued to find a child who is missing under suspicious circumstances, according to CHP. However, the agency determined that all of the Amber Alert criteria has not been met. CHP issued the advisory on the behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
