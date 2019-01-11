Toddler found dead at Covina home after police encounter blood-spattered woman running in street

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating a partially clothed woman running down the middle of the street end up making a tragic discovery.

By and ABC7.com staff
COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A toddler was found dead early Friday morning at a home in Covina after a police sergeant encountered a blood-spattered and partially clothed woman running on a street in Covina, authorities said.

The patrol sergeant spotted the woman shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, a statement from the Covina Police Department said, adding that she was uncooperative in providing information about her identity and residence.

The woman "had what appeared to be blood spatter on parts of her body but she had no injuries," the news release said. When she allegedly attempted to flee, officers detained her and transported her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The woman "made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information."

Police were able to determine her home address and responded to the location, where they discovered a small fire on the second floor of a townhouse. They entered and found the lifeless body of a little boy.

No one else was inside the home.

The identities of the woman and child were not released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Covina Police Department at (626) 384-5665, Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathfirehomicide investigationhouse fireCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LA TEACHERS STRIKE: UTLA rejects LAUSD's revised offer
Armed man leads bizarre stop-and-go chase in South LA
Rain to hit SoCal Friday, last through next week
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area
Davis police officer, 22, fatally shot after responding to crash
UCLA parties prompt LAPD response in riot gear
OC man arrested for allegedly tossing explosive at neighbor's home
SoCal rain forecast: Storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas
Show More
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Riverside City College student diagnosed with active tuberculosis
Wrongfully convicted man released 27 years after Pacoima shooting
Fugitive sex offender may be in Riverside County area, FBI says
Flu contributing to blood shortage
More News