2-year-old injured after falling into 'Rhino Encounter' exhibit at Florida zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Child injured after falling into a rhinocerous enclosure at zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. --
Officials say a 2-year-old girl has been injured after falling into the rhinoceros exhibit at a Florida zoo.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said the girl was taken to an Orlando hospital for treatment Tuesday afternoon. Her mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident happened at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

The zoo's executive director Keith Winsten tells Florida Today they don't believe the rhino's horn touched the child. The extent of her injuries wasn't immediately known.

RELATED: 22-year-old woman attacked, killed when lion escapes enclosure

He says she fell through the steel poles that separate guests from rhinos during a hands-on experience.

Zoo spokesman Elliot Zirulnik says the zoo has offered the hands-on experience daily since 2009 without any incidents prior to Tuesday.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to show that the injured child is a girl, not a boy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
zooanimalanimal attackanimal newsanimalschild injuredu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Top Stories
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana, police say
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Child and woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on 22 Fwy. in OC
NYE LA: Thousands ring in 2019 at Grand Park
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Baby rescued from rubble 35 hours after apartment collapse
Man found fatally shot in Norwalk
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Show More
Man accused of stabbing IE grandmother multiple times
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee NYE crash
'On The Basis Of Sex': Armie Hammer shares why he's helping tell 'amazing' story
Disneyland's NYE fireworks show canceled due to winds
Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys
More News