A toddler died after being run over by a family member's vehicle when the child wasn't seen in the driveway of his San Bernardino home.Authorities said the incident happened in the 1800 block of Home Avenue West around 6:30 p.m. A family member was backing up a car in the driveway and did not see the child, who was 18 or 19 months old.The driver ran over the child, who was then rushed to the hospital but did not survive.Drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors, and authorities believe it was a tragic accident.This is the second time a child was fatally struck in an accident in the city this month. The first one happened on Easter Sunday.