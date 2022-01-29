NFL superstar Tom Brady retiring from football after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

7 Super Bowl Rings.— TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 29, 2022
5 Super Bowl MVPs.
3 League MVP Awards.
22 Incredible Seasons.
Thank you for it all, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj
Widely considered one of the greatest in the sport's history, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250), according to ESPN.
Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
"When Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player," sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.
ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.
