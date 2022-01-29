tom brady

NFL superstar Tom Brady retiring from football after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Brady opens up about Super Bowl, marriage and future in NFL

Tom Brady, the NFL's superstar quarterback, is retiring from professional football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady's business account confirmed on Twitter.



Widely considered one of the greatest in the sport's history, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250), according to ESPN.

Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

"When Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player," sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridanflfootballu.s. & worldtom bradyretirementtampa bay buccaneersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOM BRADY
How NFL teams are trying to protect QBs like Kirk Cousins from COVI...
The final, beautiful goodbye of NFL legend John Madden
Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brad...
NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 1-32 poll, plus offense, defense and sp...
TOP STORIES
Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive
12-year-old boy found after going missing in Victorville
WV governor tells Bette Midler to kiss dog's 'heinie' - and shows it
Queen Mary ship closed to tourists to get 'critical repairs'
Show More
Rams' Aaron Donald: 'Only thing I am lacking is being a champion'
Rittenhouse's gun used in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed: judge
EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge
EXPLAINER: Russia's risky options beyond full Ukraine attack
New California bill seeks to combat illegal street racing in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News